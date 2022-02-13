Police make arrest after woman's hair ripped from scalp in race attack

13 February 2022, 14:02

The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station.
The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in what police said was a racially aggravated attack.

The assault occurred on December 18 outside East Croydon Railway Station at around 6.45pm, as the victim, 31, got off a route 119 bus.

Police said the suspect approached the woman and pulled her hair, and a portion was ripped from her scalp.

He then punched her in the back of the head, causing her to fall on the ground.

Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the attack.

The Met had appealed for help in identifying a suspect earlier this week.

Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: "Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.

"This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground."

Police said a 16-year-old had attended a police station in South London and was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

He remains in custody.

Scotland Yard thanked the public for assistance in the case.

