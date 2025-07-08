Police make arrest at Port of Dover after man fatally stabbed near pub

8 July 2025

Old Church Road, Chingford, London UK, looking south towards Chingford Mount, with Canary Wharf buildings in the far distance
Old Church Road, Chingford, London UK, looking south towards Chingford Mount, with Canary Wharf buildings in the far distance. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the death Tyler Hayward in Waltham Forest on Sunday.

A man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing outside a Wetherspoons pub on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers arrested a 22-year-old man at the Port of Dover on Tuesday evening on suspicion of the murder of Tyler Hayward in Waltham Forest.

Mr Hayward was stabbed to death in Chingford Mount Road at 9.14pm on Sunday.

In a statement, Tyler's family said: "We are struggling with the tragic loss of Tyler, a beautiful soul with the kindest of heart’s. A much loved son, grandson and brother, that will be missed immensely. We would appreciate privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with our loss."

Metropolitan Police officers.
Metropolitan Police officers. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "The thoughts of the investigation team remain with Tyler's family and our specially trained officers continue to support them at this difficult time.

"Since Sunday we have been making extensive enquiries and this resulted in searches being carried out at the Port of Dover today.

"I'd like to thank Kent Police and other agencies for their support as we carried out these checks, as well as members of the public who were disrupted while this vital work took place."

Any witnesses who haven't yet spoken to officers are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7174/06Jul.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

