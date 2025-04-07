Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges

Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police officer who was driving a van following two teenagers who were later killed in an e-bike crash will not face charges, the Crown Prosecution has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in Ely, Cardiff, in May 2023, after the fatal collision saw the pair come off their bikes.

Minutes before the incident, CCTV footage captures them being followed by the police van driven by the officer in question.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.r

Read more: 'Economic nuclear winter' ahead if US doesn't axe tariffs, Trump-backing billionaire warns as markets plunge again

Aftermath Of Cardiff Estate Riot. Picture: Getty

The police officer driving the van had been under a criminal investigation for dangerous driving by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.

Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges. Picture: Handout

On Monday, Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the two teenagers following their tragic deaths in May 2023.

"Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to a single allegation of dangerous driving in this case, we have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against a South Wales Police officer.

"We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

"We fully understand that this will be disappointing news for the families of both boys and will offer a meeting with them to explain our reasoning further."

Riots Break Out On Cardiff Estate After "Serious Road Traffic Collision". Picture: Getty

The unrest following the incident saw council workers left to clear the streets of debris, with teenagers setting vehicles ablaze and smashing the windows of nearby cars.

Officers faced what they called "large-scale disorder", with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours. Picture date: Tuesday May 23, 2023.

More than 30 people were charged with offences relating to the riot - eight of those charged were aged between 15 and 17.

Council workers clear debris from the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out after two teenagers died in a crash. Picture: Alamy

At the time of the riots, Jenny Hopkins, the CPS chief crown prosecutor for Wales, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these individuals are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."