Police officer jailed after blowing vape smoke into man’s face and then strangling him on a night out

A former police officer has been jailed for putting a man into a "chokehold" during an altercation outside a bar. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A former police officer has been jailed for putting a man into a "chokehold" during an altercation outside a bar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyler McWalter, who was a constable with Dorset Police but was off-duty at the time of the offence, choked out Charlie Pottow on a night out in an unprovoked attack.

McWalter, 30, pleaded guilty at Weymouth Magistrates' Court to a charge of non-fatal strangulation.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison for the offence which happened outside Kika Beach on The Esplanade, Weymouth, on September 14 2024, according to a spokesman for Dorset Police.

The spokesman said that the 30-year-old had put his arm around the man's neck and pulled him to the ground.

The court previously heard that the victim suffered haemorrhaging to his left eye (a bloodshot eye) and a sore neck and throat because of the attack.

In a statement, the victim said “The fact that my attacker was an off-duty officer has shattered my trust in law enforcement,” according to MailOnline.

McWalter reportedly attacked Mr Pottow after the latter got involved with security staff at the night club.

Sentencing PC McWalter, District Judge Anthony Callaway said: 'You are a 30 year old man of hitherto exemplary good character and at the material time a serving police officer.

“The 14th of September last year was the date, the Kika Beach bar in Weymouth was the place and 02.30 hours was the time and I note that you were present along with a colleague of yours at this particular venue.

“Also present that morning was a man by the name of Pottow - the complainant, a person unknown to you who became involved with security staff.”

Mr Pottow “may have been asked to leave,” the judge said, showing the court CCTV footage in which he is spoken to by security staff for several minutes.

Judge Callaway said “Either way, it had nothing whatsoever to do with you.”

He continued: “There's an issue as to whether you blew vape smoke in his face, something you deny, but it's clear from the video footage we have seen that you did exactly that.

“The physical altercation that predicates this case started, and you deliberately placed an arm around this man's neck.”

He concluded: “I have taken into account problems with your mental health, problems with your degree course and the fact that you were signed off work.”

The force spokesman said McWalter was dismissed without notice from Dorset Police following a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday which found he had committed gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: "We will continue to take robust action against officers whose behaviour falls below the high standards we expect of them, whether that is on or off duty.

"We will ensure they are held accountable for their actions through misconduct proceedings led by our professional standards department, as well as conducting a thorough criminal investigation where appropriate."