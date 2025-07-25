Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

25 July 2025, 07:01

Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter
Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Rebecca Henrys

Officers from Southampton Police arrested a shoplifter with the help of PC Reg Hollis from The Bill.

Jeff Stewart, who played the character for 24 years, has been praised by the force after he sat on a suspect's legs while officers put him in handcuffs.

Mohamed Diallo, 29, of Anglesea Road in Southampton, appeared in court on Thursday morning, where he pleaded guilty to five shoplifting offences, including the incident involving Mr Stewart.

He was bailed to be sentenced on August 29.

A spokesperson for Southampton Police said: "In policing you always expect the unexpected, but this really wasn’t on The Bill for today.

"Officers from Bargate NPT were in town when they were alerted by staff at Co-op in Ocean Way to a suspected shoplifter, who attempted to make good his escape on a bicycle.

"He then proceeded to fly over the handlebars of said bicycle, before officers pounced to make their arrest.

"To their surprise, local TV legend Jeff Stewart came to their aid by sitting on the suspect’s legs while officers put him in cuffs."

Diallo was convicted of the theft of £17.25 worth of coffee from a Co-op on July 23, the theft of £69.90 worth of coffee and food items on July 17, and of £54.50 of alcohol and coffee on July 14. He also admitted stealing £80 of wine from a Sainsbury’s on July 14 and £63 of alcohol on April 22.

