Police plan to build full-scale replica of Grenfell as investigation expanded

Messages and tributes are seen in the area around the base of Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

As the investigation into the Grenfell fire continues, the Met Police have said they plan to build a full-scale version of the tower to aid convictions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Police haven’t had the official go-ahead to build the Grenfell replica, but they think the plan could help seal criminal convictions.

The plans were revealed in a letter, sent to the victims’ families by the Metropolitan Police.

They have reportedly told victims and grieving families it could be “essential” for helping juries understand how the fire spread.

The replica would be built inside a warehouse, with juries being taken to view it outside the courthouse.

It’s been said that a lifesize replica of the tower could be necessary, given the complexity of the case.

However, the replica would reportedly take a year to build, and could pose further delays to victims who are already frustrated with how long it’s taken to investigate.

Families have said they fear they will never “see justice”, as the investigation and impending trial drag on.

Read More: Grenfell Tower: Minute by minute of how the tragedy unfolded

Read More: Grenfell Tower to finally be demolished eight years after fire claimed lives of 72 people

The names of the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are seen on a sign. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for support group Grenfell Next of Kin has expressed frustration at the Met’s plans.

“The trust is broken in the Met Police and the systems,” they said. “Now they want to build a tower - and on and on it goes.”

“Despite countless words spoken, and hundreds of millions of pounds spent, and the immeasurable harm inflicted on the next of kin of those who died, what we have learned is that our justice system is fundamentally flawed.”

“This investigation has clearly overwhelmed the Met Police.”

Superintendent Gary Moncrieff, the senior investigating officer, wrote in the letter about the “complexity” of the Grenfell investigation, citing that the number of investigators had been increased from 20 to 180.

“As you more than anyone understand, this investigation has taken so long primarily because it is so complex,” he wrote.

“If there are future criminal trials, then those trials will take place before juries. The police, CPS and our team of experts have spent a lot of time thinking about how we could best help those jurors really understand the complicated evidence and technical topics.”

The cost of the investigation has already hit £24 million this year, expected to exceed £100 million overall.

The Met have said that they are more than halfway through sending preliminary reports to prosecutors.

It’s been reported that, in their current state, the reports currently total over a million words, with thousands of documents and statements.

“The Grenfell Tower fire is one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken by a UK law enforcement agency,” a spokesperson for the Met has said.

“The circumstances are highly unusual in that the criminal investigation and a public inquiry have been conducted at the same time.”

“We cannot begin to imagine the impact that waiting for the outcome of this investigation must have on those who have lost loved ones, those who survived, and all those affected by the tragedy.”

A public inquiry into the fire was opened by Theresa May in September 2017. The Met Police investigation has been ongoing since 2020.

It is unclear when a trial will take place.