Police probe disturbing viral phone footage of brawl at London Tube station with baby stranded on floor

Shocking footage of a brawl at Highbury and Islington Tube station has gone viral. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Police have launched an investigation after shocking footage of brawl at a north London Tube station, with a baby sitting on the floor near the scrap, went viral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A clip posted to X shows a brawl breaking out among a packed crowd at Highbury and Islington station.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

In the footage, a young child can be seen perching on the floor at the bottom of the steps as shouts are heard amid the chaos.

The fight appears to be between two smartly-dressed men and a third man in casual clothes.

Bypassers can be seen attempting the break up those involved, including a woman wearing a yellow dress.

Read more: Police vans attacked as clashes erupt after anti-immigrant mob descends on Epping asylum hotel

Read more: Three arrested after man, 24, stabbed to death 'for his Rolex' near luxury Knightsbridge hotel

A baby was seen sitting on the floor next to the brawl as chaos broke out. Picture: X

At one stage, a man is raised off his feet during the fighting.

David Atherton, who posted the clip, claimed in the comment section: "The story is the black guy punches the man who is holding the baby.

"Hence, the baby is on the floor. The white people reacted, and it looks like he got his just desserts.

"The police are investigating."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a fight at Highbury and Islington Underground station at around 5.30pm yesterday (17 July).

“Officers are aware of footage circulating on social media, and the incident is currently being investigated."

“Anyone with information is asked to text 61016 with reference 558 of 17 July.”