Police launch probe after children find 'bag of bullets' and firearm magazine while playing in field

Police have cordoned off Millbank Lane, Thornaby, after kids found bullets in the ground. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Armed police cordoned off an area in North Yorkshire on Monday after children digging in a field reportedly stumbled upon a "bag of bullets".

Dozens of police vehicles reportedly arrived at the scene in Millbank Lane, Thornaby, where the kids had been playing in a "den" they set up in a field.

Residents said armed police officers remained in the area overnight as cops investigated the incident, with forensics officers also present.

A large police presence was still reported at the scene on Tuesday morning amid the ongoing probe.

It comes after children who had been playing in the bushes stumbled across a large number of bullets and a magazine, according to GazetteLive.

The children reportedly found a gun magazine. . Picture: Alamy

One child was reportedly heard saying they "found a load of treasure" as they made the discovery.

Images from the scene show police vehicles lined up on the field behind a large cordoned-off zone backing onto a row of semi-detached properties.

Pictures of the magazine used for and a bag of bullets have also been released.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the children made the find at around 5.30pm yesterday.

"Detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers are currently searching a grassed area on Staindale Place in Thornaby after children playing on the grass found what is believed to be bullets buried there yesterday (Monday 16th June) at around 5:30pm," they said.