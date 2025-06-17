Police launch probe after children find 'bag of bullets' and firearm magazine while playing in field

17 June 2025, 11:37

Police have cordoned off Millbank Lane, Thornaby, after kids found bullets in the ground.
Police have cordoned off Millbank Lane, Thornaby, after kids found bullets in the ground. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Armed police cordoned off an area in North Yorkshire on Monday after children digging in a field reportedly stumbled upon a "bag of bullets".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of police vehicles reportedly arrived at the scene in Millbank Lane, Thornaby, where the kids had been playing in a "den" they set up in a field.

Residents said armed police officers remained in the area overnight as cops investigated the incident, with forensics officers also present.

A large police presence was still reported at the scene on Tuesday morning amid the ongoing probe.

It comes after children who had been playing in the bushes stumbled across a large number of bullets and a magazine, according to GazetteLive.

The children found the magazine of a gun.
The children reportedly found a gun magazine. . Picture: Alamy

One child was reportedly heard saying they "found a load of treasure" as they made the discovery.

Images from the scene show police vehicles lined up on the field behind a large cordoned-off zone backing onto a row of semi-detached properties.

Pictures of the magazine used for and a bag of bullets have also been released.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the children made the find at around 5.30pm yesterday.

"Detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers are currently searching a grassed area on Staindale Place in Thornaby after children playing on the grass found what is believed to be bullets buried there yesterday (Monday 16th June) at around 5:30pm," they said.

