Police launch probe after children find 'bag of bullets' and firearm magazine while playing in field
17 June 2025, 11:37
Armed police cordoned off an area in North Yorkshire on Monday after children digging in a field reportedly stumbled upon a "bag of bullets".
Dozens of police vehicles reportedly arrived at the scene in Millbank Lane, Thornaby, where the kids had been playing in a "den" they set up in a field.
Residents said armed police officers remained in the area overnight as cops investigated the incident, with forensics officers also present.
A large police presence was still reported at the scene on Tuesday morning amid the ongoing probe.
It comes after children who had been playing in the bushes stumbled across a large number of bullets and a magazine, according to GazetteLive.
One child was reportedly heard saying they "found a load of treasure" as they made the discovery.
Images from the scene show police vehicles lined up on the field behind a large cordoned-off zone backing onto a row of semi-detached properties.
Pictures of the magazine used for and a bag of bullets have also been released.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the children made the find at around 5.30pm yesterday.
"Detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers are currently searching a grassed area on Staindale Place in Thornaby after children playing on the grass found what is believed to be bullets buried there yesterday (Monday 16th June) at around 5:30pm," they said.