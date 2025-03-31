Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds
The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds. Picture: Met Police

Police have recovered more than £1 million worth of largely gold jewellery that was stolen over a two year period - as teams work to return the items to their owners.

The haul of stolen goods, which were recovered by the Metropolitan Police and comprised of large amounts of gold jeweller, include a Rolex belonging to a First World War officer.

According to the force, most items are believed to have been taken from London's south Asian community, with the thieves targeting addresses in Hounslow between 2023 and 2024.

Officers have now confirmed the haul is likely "worth over a million pounds".

Four men are now facing trial over charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, the force added as it appealed for rightful owners to come forward and claim their property.

The items recovered by police also include:

- A gold locket containing old black and white photographs of a woman on one side and a man on the other.

- A gold wedding ring and another gold ring engraved with the letters "M" and "N".

- A gold pocket watch with an engraved message which says: "Presented to Clarence Tollington by Harlow Bros Ltd on his retirement... in appreciation of... loyal service".

- A gold and diamond necklace with beading.

- A gold hair pin.

Detective Sergeant Lee Davison said: "The stolen jewellery was largely taken from London's south Asian community across 2023 and 2024 in Hounslow and was recovered as part of a year-long operation.

"While it is believed to be worth over a million pounds in total, it is the sentimental value that remains priceless.

"This is why myself and the team are working tirelessly to identify the owners and are urging anyone who recognises the jewellery to contact us on 101, quoting 01/1113701/24."

It comes as the Metropolitan Police suggested that burglary victims should plant 17 kinds of shrub in their gardens in a bid to deter would-be burglars.

The new advice dished out by the force lists a range of varieties that could ward off home invaders, adding that planting them "close together" could help.

Burglary victims are reportedly being handed leaflets with advice on keeping out intruders, with suggestions that include planting climbing roses, currants, oranges and privet shrubs.

