Police refuse to return stolen phone to owner because thief 'used it' and device now contained his private information

5 February 2025, 23:39

Police refuse to return stolen phone to owner because thief 'used it' and device now contained his private information
Police refuse to return stolen phone to owner because thief 'used it' and device now contained his private information. Picture: North Wales Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police in Wales have refused to return a stolen phone to its owner because the thief used the device, meaning it now contained the snatcher's private information.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melvyn Mainwaring awoke on May 18 to find his phone, bank cards and bus pass were all missing from his home on Pennington Terrace, Abergele.

After a short investigation, the phone was later found by police in the possession of Daniel Reid, who claimed it was his own.

Now, North Wales Police are refusing to return the stolen device to Mr Mainwaring, claiming it would infringe on GDPR (General Data Protection Reulation) rights of Reid.

On Wednesday, a judge labelled the decision "nonsensical".

The court had previously heard how Reid had previously carried out to burglaries around the time of the incident.

Police refuse to return stolen phone to owner because thief 'used it' and device now contained his private information
Police refuse to return stolen phone to owner because thief 'used it' and device now contained his private information. Picture: North Wales Police

On April 16, Reid burgled the Broadway Hotel in Llandudno, breaking into a flat in Rhos-on-Sea a few weeks later.

The judge's comments came as Reid appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court for sentencing, Reid was jailed for three years and nine months.

Read more: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr says police treated her differently due to skin colour in star's harassment trial

Her Honour Nicola Jones, ordered the police to return the phone to its rightful owner.

The 33-year-old had previously admitted three counts of burglary and a Bail Act offence.

The court heard how Mr Mainwaring had irreplaceable photos stored on the device.

He also revealed he is still having to pay £18 a month as part of his ongoing contract, despite the device being in the possession of police.

Broadway hotel in Llandudno Gwynedd Wales United Kingdom
Broadway hotel in Llandudno Gwynedd Wales United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

Judge Jones asked if Mr Mainwaring whether his phone had not been returned "because of GDPR".

Prosecutor, Mr McLoughlin, responded: "I do not know. It would not surprise me."

Following the exchange, the judge pointed out that Reid failed to consider the victim's GDPR rights when he stole the device, adding: "It's ridiculous it will not be (returned)".

"It just seems nonsensical. I do direct that North Wales Police return that telephone to Mr Mainwaring."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy attending the premiere of All Of Those Voices at Cineworld in London.

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals reason she left star in Argentina

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.

Pictured: Gunman who killed 11 in Sweden's 'worst mass shooting in history' named

Hamer was convicted last November

Hockey star who appeared in Hollyoaks jailed for raping and abusing girls as young as 11

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the allegedly staged robbery.

Jewellery store manager took his own life after taking part in ‘staged’ £1.4m raid, accused tells court
A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France

'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'
A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence

More UK News

See more More UK News

Grenfell Tower where at least 72 people died after a fire broke out on June 14th 2017 in North Kensington with the slogan 'Forever in our Hearts'.

Grenfell Tower to finally be demolished eight years after fire claimed lives of 72 people

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft
Australian footballer Sam Kerr arrives outside the Crown Court ahead of her trial for a racial harassment case.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr says police treated her differently due to skin colour in star's harassment trial
Sir Geoff Hurst and PH Moriarty

Tributes pour in as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star P.H Moriarty dies aged 85

Two fires are believed to have been caused by the catastrophic failures of lithium batteries for an e-scooter and e-bike killed two dogs and gutted two homes.

Two dogs die and two homes destroyed in separate e-bike and e-scooter blazes just hours apart
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump insists 'everybody loves' proposal for US Gaza 'take over' - as UAE rejects idea of evicting Palestinians

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News