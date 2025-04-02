Police release CCTV after thieves steal £3,000 of vapes - but images leave the public calling for 'the ghostbusters'

The blurry thieves stole £3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have appealed for help in identifying two criminals who were caught on camera stealing £3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes - but CCTV images have left the public with one lingering question.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Releasing three images of the suspects on social media on Wednesday, Gloucestershire Police made the public appeal following the break-in at an off licence in Cheltenham on Friday.

The haunting incident, which took place at an off licence on Bath Road at around 3.10am on Friday, March 28, saw the pair make of with armfuls of nicotine.

However, the less-than-clear images have left many questioning: 'how are we meant to identify the ghostly figures?'.

Describing the two men as being "dressed in dark clothing with hoods", police have admitted "the images aren't the clearest".

The social media post led to a flurry of tongue-in-cheek remarks, with one Facebook user likening the images to ghosts, writing: "Something strange in the neighbourhood"

We're appealing for information and help to identify two men following a break-in at a Cheltenham shop last week. The... Posted by Gloucestershire Constabulary on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Another user wrote: "Look familiar. Think I saw them in a 1980s ghost film."

A third chimed in: "You’re going to need more than the public’s help on this one I think you need a good Medium !!!"

While another added: "We can take a crystal clear picture of a planet 5 bazillion miles away, and yet can't get cctv to deliver more than 4 pixels."

The deluge of comments even saw a number of commenters having to "double check" it wasn't an April Fool's joke.

The force say the pair "forced entry the shop before stealing more than £3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes" during the break-in.

The deluge of comments even saw a number of commenters having to "double check" it wasn't an April Fool's joke. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

"Investigating officers have conducted CCTV enquiries in the area and are now asking for the public’s help to identify the two men pictured below.

"We appreciate that the images aren’t the clearest but are hopeful that someone may still know who they are."

Police are now appealing to anyone who has any information or any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them using an online form quoting incident 36 of 28 March.

