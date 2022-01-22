Police release CCTV in hunt for sex attacker targeting schoolgirls in south London

Scotland Yard issued this image of a man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a string of sex attacks on schoolgirls aged 13 to 17 in south London.

Scotland Yard has issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with four sex assaults between December 18 and January 18 in Greenwich.

A 16-year-old girl in school uniform was sexually assaulted in Thamesmead at 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 12.

The next day, a 17-year-old was followed off a 422 bus around 7.45pm and sexually assaulted just three miles away.

On Tuesday, 18 January, another 16-year-old girl was walking down a road near HMP Belmarsh when she was approached by a man who asked for directions.

Investigators believe a December 16 assault on a 13-year-old girl who was followed off a 229 bus before being sexually touched is also connected to the string of incidents.

DS James Robinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know these incidents will cause concern within the community and we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“We are also asking for your help – if you recognise the man in this image or have any information that could assist us, no matter how small, then contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 2916/21JAN22 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.