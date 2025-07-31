Police manhunt underway after boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at Scottish campsite

Police appeal for information after 8-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Scotland. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Police are appealing for information after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a tent in Scotland on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boy was camping with his family in Drumnadrochit when a man approached the child at Loch Ness Bay Campsite between midnight and 1am on Thursday July 31.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40 to 50-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall and bald.

Enquiries into the assault are ongoing and the boy is receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: "A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward. If you were within the campsite or the surrounding area yesterday evening and noticed anything or anyone suspicious, please contact us.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing. Please approach officers if you have any concerns or information or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0167 of 31 July, 2025. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Loch Ness Bay Campsite has 25 pitches and a number of stopping points for small campervans.

The family-run campsite offers guests the opportunity to explore Scotland's iconic scenery whilst still being able to access restaurants, pubs, and local shops.

It is a 15-minute walk away from the iconic Loch Ness in Scotland, and Urquhart Castle and the famous Loch Ness Exhibition Centre are just a 20-minute walk away.

The campsite is well-reviewed online with 4.4 stars on Google, guests describe it as having 'a great atmosphere' in a 'beautiful location'.