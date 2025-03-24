Police search for boy, 12, accused of using BMW to drive off with holiday caravan

Police tracked a stolen caravan travelling south on the A1. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a boy aged 12 after a BMW X5 was driven off with a caravan in tow.

The boy was due to appear before magistrates court last week but failed to attend.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the boy, who has no permanent home address and is understood to be a member of the travelling community.

A spokesperson for the court told MailOnline: “A juvenile was due to appear before Harrogate magistrates charged with theft of a motor vehicle of value unknown, driving it dangerously and handling stolen goods, namely a caravan.

“The defendant has not attended and an arrest warrant has been issued.”

On March 7 last year police received a call about a stolen caravan from a holiday site near Thirsk. It was being towed by a black 4x4.

Police tracked the vehicle travelling south on the A1.

Around 45 minutes after the caravan was reported stolen, police caught up with the vehicle on the M1 at Garforth, just outside Leeds.

The boy was due to appear before Harrogate Magistrates Court on Friday, March 14.

The caravan’s owner said: “We arrived at the caravan site just as they had hitched it up and were driving away with it.

“If it [hadn't] been for quick thinking and the amazing response from the police, god knows what would have happened.”