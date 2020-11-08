Police shoot man dead in Swindon after report of ‘men arguing in street’

The IOPC has launched an investigation. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been shot dead by police after officers were called to reports of two men 'arguing in the street'.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation after officers shot a man in Summers Street, Swindon just after 2am this morning.

They said a 57-year-old man had been shot fatally after officers attended a report of two men arguing.

The man was declared dead in an ambulance at 2.56am.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident," the IOPC said in a statement.

"It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public.

"We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigations."

Wiltshire Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident in Summers Street, Swindon, shortly after 2am this morning a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"This is regarding the death of a member of the public.

"The IOPC are independently investigating this incident so it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further on it.

"We would, however, like to reassure the public there is no risk to the wider community and that there is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable time."