US police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist after police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

Police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist following police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge. Picture: KTLA

By Danielle de Wolfe

The wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist has been shot by US police during a dramatic stand-off with police - as the author was charged with attempted murder.

The shocking string of events began with a a three-car crash on the eastbound stretch of the 134 Freeway near the Eagle Rock neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

The incident, which took place at around 3pm local time, saw a trio of male suspects reportedly exit the crashed vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

One suspect was seen to climb a nearby embankment, according to reports, before exiting onto a residential street.

Jillian Lauren, 51, the wife of the Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, is then said to have emerged from a nearby residence grasping a gun.

It's reported she then proceeded to discharge the weapon several times, with outlet TMZ citing a law enforcement source that disclosed this was presumably at a suspect.

Scott Shriner, Jillian Lauren attends the opening night of Duck Commander The Musical at the Crown theater at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Alamy

According to the outlet, police reported that when confronted by officers, the author refused to drop her weapon despite several requests.

Officers then opened fired, hitting her in the shoulder.

Returning into her property, she then emerged without the weapon, holding her hands in the air for officers.

Lauren was then seen to lie on the ground, arms spread, before being detained by law enforcement and charged with attempted murder.

The driver of the car that crashed in the hit-and-run was later detained by California Highway Patrol officers, before being cited and later released.

Witnesses Alana Altmeyer and her brother Guy Binn explained to outlet KTLA that they were on the freeway Tuesday afternoon when they saw the suspect walk away from the scene.

Scott Shriner of Weezer performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

"I saw a gentleman walking n the shoulder. So my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident,' Altmeyer recounted.

When they then gave chase, she said the man tried to run t the opposite side of the freeway and fell.

'He was bleeding from his head, his mouth and his knees,' she said.

Taking to X, one user voiced their concerns about the band's upcoming live appearance: "So like is Weezer still playing at Coachella on Saturday or..."