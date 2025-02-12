German school on lockdown after 'armed teenager' targets female pupil - as police hunt suspect

12 February 2025, 14:00 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 14:40

German police officer in front of a crowd
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A school in Germany has been put on lockdown by police after reports of an 'armed teenager' entering the building and targeting a female pupil.

Armed police were spotted surrounding the school in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Wednesday morning according to German newspaper Bild.

Initial reports suggest the teenage boy is the ex-boyfriend of a female pupil at the school.

The boy is thought to have entered the school at around 8:30am local time on Monday, with police updates confirming the gunman was last seen heading in the direction of Hagen city centre.

A police spokesman told Bild: "The student in question is with us and is being questioned. We are now looking for a person in the city centre."

German police uniform, Germany police Germany woman german policewoman
Picture: Alamy

The alleged attacker is thought to be aged between 16 and 18 years old, with reports suggesting he was not a student at the school.

Armed police surrounded the Liselotte-Funcke School building on Wednesday following reports of an armed teenager, with officers protecting the students from the attacker, Bild reports.

A statement from the school said: "During the course of the morning, an incident occurred involving a person not from the school.

"As soon as the police declare the situation to be resolved, all students will be released. In order to avert danger, it is absolutely necessary that you as parents and guardians do not come to school".

The female is now safe and with cops, a police spokesperson said, adding that she is assisting with their investigation.
Picture: Google

The female, who is thought to have been the target of the attack, is now helping police officers with their enquiries.

A police spokesperson added that she was not harmed in the incident.

The search for the gunman is said to be ongoing.

