Police given more time to question four Iranian men arrested in UK counter-terror raids

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have been granted more time to question four Iranian men arrested on terror charges following a string of counter-terrorism raids across the UK.

Eight men - including seven Iranians - were arrested in counter-terrorism raids across the UK, concerning two separate suspected plots.

Police will now be able to detained and questioned the men until Saturday, 17 May, the force confirmed on Saturday.

All five men, who are Iranian nationals, were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT), 2006.

Separately, three other Iranian men were detained in London, also on Saturday, on suspicion of separate offences.

As part of the investigation, the force said that "officers continue to carry out searches at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas."

All of the men currently remain in police custody.

A police cordon near a house on East Street, Rochdale, believed to be raided by counter-terror police as part of an operation to arrest eight suspects linked to a terror plot involving Iranian nationals. Picture date: Wednesday May 7, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

"We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.

"We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I'd like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support."

Officers were carrying out searches at addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas in connection with the suspected terror offence earlier in the week.

The police confirmed the detained men in the first suspected plot are:

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Swindon area

• A 46-year-old man arrested in west London

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Stockport area

• A 40-year-old man arrested in the Rochdale area

• A man whose age was not confirmed arrested in the Manchester area.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said:

“Our officers and staff continue to progress what is a significant and highly complex investigation. We are working incredibly hard with public safety at the forefront of our ongoing efforts.

“I would like to ask people to not speculate or share information that has not been confirmed by Counter Terrorism Policing. We have clear and critical reasons for not providing further details at this time. As soon as we can, we will look to share further information with the public.

“As always, I would ask the public to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.

“We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we made arrests on last Saturday and I’d like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support.”The arrests in the first plot were in connection to a "suspected plot to target a specific premises", according to the Met police.

Police said: "Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time."

Separate investigation

The second set of arrests form part of another investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Police said that Counter Terrorism policing units had taken three Iranian men into custody in London on Saturday.

Two of the men, aged 39 and 44 respectively, were arrested at separate addresses in north-west London.

A 55-year-old man was also apprehended at a third address, located in west London.

The London trio were arrested and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 and remain in custody, a police statement said.

Searches also continue at the three addresses across London.