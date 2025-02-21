Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest. Picture: gogetfunding

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Polish woman who claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann has been charged with stalking following her arrest at Bristol Airport.

Julia Wandel, 23, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested after touching down in the UK on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police have confirmed.

She has now been charged with four counts of stalking by police and has been remanded in custody.

Ms Wandel of Lubin, Poland, became an internet sensation in February 2023 after posting under the account name '@IAmMadeleineMcCann' claiming to be the missing daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

Another woman, believed to be in her 60s - and whom Ms Wandel associated with in the UK, was also arrested by the force on suspicion of stalking.

She has since been released on bail.

A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK
A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK. Picture: Social media

Two counts relate to offences alleged to have taken place between May 2 2024 and February 15 2025.

A third count relates to a further offence that occured between January 3 2024 and April 21 2024.

The fourth count of stalking relates to events that took place between November 27 2024 and December 29 2024.

Ms Wandelt had flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and was due to meet a friend who lives in Cardiff - the second woman arrested on suspicion of stalking.

It follows Ms Wandelt's spokesman confirming that she had been arrested on suspicion of stalking Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

Recently, Ms Wendelt released her latest set of DNA test results - which she claims show she is biologically related to the toddler's father Gerry McCann.

She claimed a "world expert" has compared her DNA to the crime scene following Madeleine’s disappearance.

Kate and Gerry McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Getty

Wandelt's representative, Surjit Singh Clair, confirmed news of the arrest to LBC earlier this week, saying: "I'm trying to find out what's happened but it appears Julia has been arrested at Bristol Airport this evening just after she got off the plane."

"The police have reportedly arrested her on an allegation of stalking and harassing the McCanns.

Ms Wandel will appear Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

She has previously alleged the extensive tests undertaken alongside the DNA results compared eyes, teeth and voice with the toddler, who went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, aged just three.

Wandelt claims her source, who she hasn’t named, believes the genetic evidence "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father".

The source reportedly said her DNA is a ‘perfect match’ to samples taken from the scene of Madeleine’s disappearance.

