Company denies corporate manslaughter after ceiling collapse at Pontins holiday park that killed grandmother

Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

The parent company of Pontins holiday parks has pleaded not guilty to corporate manslaughter after part of a ceiling at a resort collapsed on guests six years ago.

Wendy Jones, 68, was one of 18 people injured during the incident in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019.

She was taken to hospital, along with five others, and spent six months there before her death in August 2019.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, the parent company of Pontins, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Julian Lambert confirmed that the company had pleaded not guilty to the two charges it faces, corporate manslaughter and failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act.

18 people were injured during the incident in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset . Picture: Alamy

It is alleged that, between January 1 2015 and August 5 2019, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd "managed and organised its activities in such a way as to cause the death of Wendy Jones".

The company is said to have "exposed Wendy Jones to the risk of death from the collapse of ventilation ducting, which was positioned at height in the Fun Factory at Pontins Brean Sands, in gross breach of its duty to take reasonable care for the safety of Wendy Jones".

The second charge alleges that, between January 1 2015 and February 21 2019, it failed to ensure that members of the public were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

It names the risk posed as "the installation of soundproofing materials in the Fun Factory at Pontins Brean Sands".

Judge Lambert said a trial, expected to last up to six weeks, would take place at Bristol Crown Court on October 12 next year.

Wendy died in hospital six months later. Picture: Alamy

An ambulance at Pontin's Brean Sands holiday park in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

He added that a pre-trial hearing would take place on a date to be fixed.

Benn McGuire appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while John Cooper KC represented Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at the time it had been called to reports of a section of ducting collapsing into the bar area of a building at the holiday park.

It said approximately 40 metres of structural ducting and ceiling sections had fallen, exposing live damaged electrics.