Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout
Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout. Picture: Handout

By Rose Morelli

The owner of the Pontins holiday park has been charged with manslaughter after a grandmother died and nearly 20 more were hurt when a ceiling vent collapsed.

Britannia Jinky Jersey, the owner of Pontins Brean Sands Holiday Park in Somerset was charged with corporate manslaughter after the death of 68-year-old guest Wendy Jones six years ago.

Steve Bennison, a contractor on the site, was also hit with health and safety-related charges.

Ms Jones died in August 2019, spending the final six months of her life in hospital after a ceiling vent collapse at the resort that also hurt 18 guests in February that year.

Around 40 metres of duct are said to have collapsed, exposing live electrics.

The defendants will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

The scene after the collapse
The scene after the collapse. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey, senior investigating officer said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of Wendy Jones”.

“This has been a complex investigation, and we’re grateful for the support of Somerset Council and other partners”.

People stand at the entrance to Pontin's Brean Sands holiday park in Somerset after the accident
People stand at the entrance to Pontin's Brean Sands holiday park in Somerset after the accident. Picture: Alamy

“We would like to remind the public that every defendant is permitted a fair trial. No commentary, materials or details should be published that could prejudice this court process”.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at the time it had been called to reports of a section of ducting collapsing into the bar area of a building at the holiday park.

