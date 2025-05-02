Ex-postman beat pensioner to death in gate row while holding Pret sandwich, court hears

2 May 2025, 14:55


Trevor Gocan, 57, violently attacked pensioner Jim O’Neill in broad daylight on October 6 last year at the back of their Covent Garden estate. Picture: Met

By Frankie Elliott

An ex-postman beat his neighbour to death while holding a Pret a Manger sandwich after he was told off for not shutting the front gate, a court has heard.

Trevor Gocan, 57, violently attacked pensioner Jim O’Neill in broad daylight on October 6 last year at the back of their Covent Garden estate.

Southwark Crown Court heard that the 74-year-old was punched in the head and then kicked as he lay on the ground, all whilst in the "full view of children".

Father-of-two Gocan walked away from his victim, offered no help for his injuries and made no effort to call emergency services, the court heard.

A family rushed over to try to help Mr O'Neil, but were initially hindered because he was lying on the ground beyond the now-locked gate.

Mr O'Neill died in hospital from his injuries just over a fortnight later.

His killer was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after telling jurors that he was acting in self defence after being "scared" by Mr O'Neill.


Mr O'Neill died in hospital from his injuries just over a fortnight later. Picture: Met

"The killer acted disgracefully, punching and kicking his victim in full view of members of the public – among them children – on a busy Sunday morning”, said Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley.

"The jury’s verdict shows that casual, thuggish violence will not be tolerated on London’s streets. There was absolutely no excuse for Gocan’s conduct."

Both men lived on the Covent Garden estate off Long Acre.

On the day of the attack, Gocan had been out at the local Pret buying a sandwich and a hot drink, while Mr O’Neill had gone for a walk to “earn” his Sunday roast with his wife.

When then returned to the estate off Long Acre, Gocan left the gate open and was admonished by Mr O’Neill.

The court heard the access gate to the estate was open from Monday to Friday, but would be closed on Sundays.

Mr O'Neill was punched so hard to the face that a tooth fell out, prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC said.

The shocking attack was seen by a family - including a 12-year-old boy - from across the road as they left Zara.

"Trevor Gocan and Mr O’Neill encountered each other at the entrance gate to the estate", she said.

"An argument started, probably about shutting the gate and it descended to violence.

"The violence was delivered by the defendant - Trevor Gocan – he punched and kicked at Mr O’Neill who was immediately sent to the ground with an obviously bleeding head wound."

Gocan, of Odhams Walk, Covent Garden, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on June 26.

