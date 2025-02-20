Pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright's terror as masked burglars raid £3.5million Essex mansion

London, UK, 11 September, 2024. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend The National Television Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at the O2 Arena, on 11 September, 2024, in London, England, United Kingdom. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A heavily pregnant Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright have been left 'terrified' after masked burglars broke into their £3.5million Essex mansion, it's been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's reported the pair were forced to lock themselves in a bedroom at their multi-million pound property, after "four masked raiders broke into their home".

The burglars are thought to have been in the property for around a minute before fleeing after they heard Mark yelling.

The group, who are all said to have be wearing balaclavas and dressed in black during the raid, broke into the picturesque countryside property just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Ms Keegan, who is currently expecting the couple's first child together, was unharmed in the incident.

A camera allegedly detected movement, with the gang caught arriving to the house and the security system sending an alert to Mark and Michelle's phone.

The group left the property empty-handed in a getaway car according to reports, with police arriving on the scene in minutes thanks to the couple's state-of-the-art security system.

The home invaders left the couple "very shaken up” according to reports.

Read more: Boy who injected himself with crushed butterfly for 'online challenge' suffered week of agonising symptoms before death

Read more: Emma Raducanu breaks silence after 'fixated man' who followed her to game brings tennis star to tears

One source told The Sun: “It was a traumatic experience for both of them but they are relieved that neither of them were injured.

“Mark did the sensible thing and stayed with his wife to make sure she was OK and they waited for police to arrive before leaving the room.

"It was a horrible thing to go through, particularly for someone who is heavily pregnant.“

Guests attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith Featuring: Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan Where: London, United Kingdom When: 05 Mar 2020 Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN. Picture: Alamy

"They are understandably very shaken up by what happened.”

Detectives believe the gang were a group of professional thieves.

The source added: "Mark realised someone was breaking into the house, his first thoughts were for Michelle’s protection and he acted swiftly."