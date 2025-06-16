Pregnant teenager facing jail term following role in Rotherham riots targeting migrant hotel

16 June 2025, 18:08 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 18:16

The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England, where Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will visit on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024 following riots
The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England, where Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will visit on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024 following riots. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Taylor

A pregnant teenager has been told she faces a custodial sentence for her part in rioting in Rotherham last summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elarna Garner-Abbey, from Doncaster, was 18 when a crowd gathered at the Holiday Inn Express housing Asylum Seekers on August 4,

Now 19, she appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of violent disorder in Magistrates.

Large-scale disorder broke out across the UK last summer, with more than 60 police officers left injured when the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, was attacked.

Video played to the court showed her throwing rocks at police and stoking fires that had been lit by the crowd.

Garner-Abbey was due to be sentenced last Friday, before it was revealed she may be pregnant, so the hearing was adjourned to today. 

Read more: 'Israel has right to defend itself - and Iran cannot have nuclear weapons', say world leaders at G7 summit in Canada

Read more: US aircraft carrier heads west as Israel and Iran exchange strikes for fourth day as fighting intensifies

Rotherham, UK. 04 AUG, 2024. Rioters continue to clash with police as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.
Rotherham, UK. 04 AUG, 2024. Rioters continue to clash with police as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

A doctor’s note confirmed her pregnancy. Her defence said it was unclear how far along she is, but that it is the early stages.

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson took that into consideration, admitting that it is “difficult being pregnant in prison.”

However, the Judge added that that the offence was “so serious, only an immediate custodial sentence” would suffice.

Garner-Abbey will be sentenced on Thursday.

The 2024 Rotherham Riots have seen a string of convictions linked to the unrest, with jail sentences handed down to those involved totalling more than 150 years in prison, data revealed last year.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape

Bid to trace man as police investigate attempted rape of woman in cinema

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967.

Man, 92, goes on trial for the rape and murder of a pensioner in 1967

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Patrick Spencer, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with two counts of sexual assault, allegedly carried out at Groucho club, central London, in August 2023

MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers
Emergency services at the scene where a fire broke out at Larne Leisure Centre following vandalism at the facility.

Man, 25, arrested over fire at leisure centre housing migrants as Northern Ireland gripped by unrest
Vance Boelter, 57, is suspected of fatally shooting the Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark

Man suspected of shooting Minnesota politicians in 'targeted assassination' arrested after two-day manhunt

More UK News

See more More UK News

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday
.

Who is Blaise Metreweli - the real life M and first female head of MI6?

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump
NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News