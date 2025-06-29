Police launch murder probe after pregnant mother-of-two found dead in Co Down

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Picture: Handout, Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Police have launched a murder investigation after a pregnant woman was found in a house in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

27-year-old mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery was pronounced dead in the house in Elmfield Walk, Donaghadee, on Saturday, police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: "Sadly the woman, confirmed to have been pregnant at the time of her death, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery, 27. Picture: Handout

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Our thoughts are also with Sarah's family during this incredibly difficult time - as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened."

"Sarah's family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues."

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus added: "We understand this news will cause shock and concern within the community.

"Local people will see our officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place today.

"Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

"We recognise the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.

"Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101."