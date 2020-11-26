Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after robber kicks her in stomach in London mugging

Police want to speak to anyone who recognises the person in this e-fit. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a mugger who targeted a woman in a street robbery in London, kicking his pregnant victim in the stomach for her iPhone X.

The woman in her 30s lost her child, suffering a miscarriage a short time later.

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to trace after the robbery in Wanstead, east London.

The attack happened between 14.30hrs and 15:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 July as the woman waited at a bus stop in Cambridge Park.

The victim was on the phone to her mum when a man on a white bike rode towards her, from the direction of the Green Man roundabout, police said.

As the man got level with the woman he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her iPhone X from her hand before riding off towards Wanstead tube station.

The woman was nine weeks pregnant and suffered a miscarriage a short time later, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30-years-old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm.

He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag.

His bike was white and had no rear mud guard.

Detective Constable James Pepperell, from the East Area Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, said: “This is particularly sad case that has had life changing consequences for the victim.

"Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family.

“I am keen to hear from anyone that can assist in the identification of this e-fit. If you are the person responsible then do the right thing and come forward.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed this or saw the man on the bike after robbery took place to get in touch. No matter how insignificant you may think your information, it could be the missing piece to our investigation.”

Police want anyone who recognises the person in the e-fit or who might have information to contact them on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.