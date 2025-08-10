Breaking News

Priest in 'serious condition' after being hit with bottle minutes before Mass service

The brutal attack took place at St Patrick's Church prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps, St Patrick's Church

By Henry Moore

A priest has been left with a “serious head injury” after being hit with a bottle minutes before Mass at his church in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.

The brutal attack took place at St Patrick's Church prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday.

Police said a man simply walked into the church and hit Father Murray with a bottle before fleeing the scene.

The priest was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The attack took place minutes before Sunday service. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury.

“Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.”

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Sinn Fein MP for South Down Chris Hazzard took to social media to ask anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news from Downpatrick this morning that Father Murray was attacked in St Patrick's Church.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him a full and speedy recovery.

“This cowardly attack is completely unacceptable and I condemn it unequivocally.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the police.”