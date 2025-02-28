US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage Princeton murder' during first court appearance

US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage murder' as Princeton graduate appears in court. Picture: Mercer County Court / Prosecutor's Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Princeton football star has appeared in court accused of the brutal killing of his younger brother - as prosecutors claimed the sportsman 'ate his eyeball'.

Matthew Hertgen, 31, looked dazed as he made his first court appearance virtually on Thursday morning.

Appearing at Mercer County Court, the football star faced charges of first-degree murder, multiple weapons offences and an additional charge of animal cruelty in relation to the family's pet cat.

The killing relates to that of his 26-year-old brother, Joseph Hertgen, with the footballer accused of setting the family cat on fire on Saturday evening.

If convicted, Hertgen faces 30 years in behind bars.

State prosecutors alledge that Hertgen ripped out the eyeball of his younger sibling before eating it.

The suggestion comes after police reportedly discovered a bloody knife, plate and fork close to the body of his younger sibling, a source told the New York Post.

Appearing over video link on Thursday, Hertgen was dressed in a blue anti-suicide smock as he glanced around the room.

Remaining silent throughout the 20-minute hearing, the sportsman boasted a wild, untamed beard.

Joseph (middled) worked as a banker before his death, with his mother pictured (above). Picture: Toms River Regional School District

Princeton Police said they responded to the 911 call reporting that there was a fire and a dead body within one of the residences inside the Michelle Mews Apartment complex, located in the centre of Princeton.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, Hertgen used a knife and a golf club to brutally murder his banker brother.

As reported by the MailOnline, it's reported Hertgen suffered from schizophrenia, with reports of stints in psychiatric facilities prior to his brother's murder.

One couple, who live close to Hertgen's apartment complex, said they were "shocked" by the incident.

"It wasn’t very Princeton-ey," the husband told the MailOnline.

"Oh Lord. That brother had so much rage. I want to know what the motive was," the wife reportedly added.

When contacted by the outlet, the brothers' father David and older sibling David Jr. reportedly did not respond.