Prison guard reveals what 'dishevelled' Lucy Letby is like behind bars

25 June 2025, 23:29

The guard, Dave, was assigned on "constant watch" over Letby after she was remanded to Styals Prison
The guard, Dave, was assigned on "constant watch" over Letby after she was remanded to Styals Prison. Picture: Alamy / Social Media
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The guard, known only as Dave, spoke on Shaun Attwood’s true crime podcast about the night he was tasked with watching over Letby in custody.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The guard said he had been offered some overtime at Styal Prison in Cheshire, and was not told until the last minute who he’d be watching over.

He says Letby, 35, was brought into Styal that night on remand fresh from court, and he was tasked with keeping “constant watch” over her.

Describing her “dishevelled” demeanour, the guard described his surprise at seeing her.

He said she was a “very strange character”.

Read More: Keir Starmer will face vote of no confidence if MPs reject benefits bill, Lord Blunkett tells LBC

Read More: Work until you are 68 - or even older? State pension changes ‘could be brought forward’

The prison guard described Letby as "dishevelled" and "drained"
The prison guard described Letby as "dishevelled" and "drained". Picture: Alamy

“I turned up, sat down on the segregation and the first thing that sort of hit me, you see her in all these photographs, this normal looking blonde woman, and I was surprised at how sort of dishevelled she looked,” he said on the podcast.

“She didn’t have blonde hair, brown hair, she just looked sort of drained.”

"It was nighttime, I think she might have asked me what time it was at one point. There might have been a few words exchanged, not much.”

Letby was only held at Styals Prison for a few days, before being moved to HMP Bronzefield, where they house some of Britain’s most dangerous female killers.

HMP Bronzeworth houses Sian Hedges, who killed her 18-month-old son with her boyfriend Jack Benham.

Also at Bronzeworth is Beinash Batool, who killed her 10-year-old stepdaughter with her husband Urfan Sharif.

Letby, from Hereford, is currently serving 15 consecutive whole-life orders after being convicted of killing seven babies and attempting to kill seven others.

Letby pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but was handed her sentence in Manchester Crown Court in August 2023.

The murders and attempted murders took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016.

Cheshire Constabulary is still reviewing the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at Countess of Chester during Letby’s time as a nurse.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, killed a 14-year-old schoolboy in a sword rampage

WATCH: Moment samurai sword killer who murdered 14-year-old schoolboy attacks police officer with 'extreme force'
Rakeem Miles punched commuter Samuel Winter once in the head, killing him

Man who killed 'gentle' commuter with one punch after he brushed past him on escalator may serve less than six years
NCA officers make an arrest at a property in Edmonton

'Britain’s FBI' swoop on suspected people smugglers accused of luring migrants to the UK on lorries and small boats
Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police working ‘round the clock’ to trace missing woman Reanne Coulson - as two men arrested
Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, killed a 14-year-old schoolboy in a sword rampage

Samurai sword attacker guilty of murdering schoolboy in bloody rampage on the streets of London
Andrew Tate (L) and Tristan Tate (R) arrive in the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted.

Andrew Tate sexual violence trial moved forward by months as judge ‘very keen to get on’ with case

More UK News

See more More UK News

A general view of traffic passing through a yellow box junction on the A2.

Drivers slapped with yellow box fines worth almost £1m after councils granted increased powers
Sign for 'Kings College Hospital' outside the main entrance in London, UK.

Russian cyber attack on NHS hospitals ‘contributed to patient's death’

The Palace of Westminster at the early morning in London.

Restoration of Parliament being ‘kicked down the road’ sparking warnings of ‘Notre Dame-type inferno or worse’
In Tajikistan (file image) beards are unofficially banned and hundreds of thousands of men have been arrested and forcibly shaved

Migrant 'allowed to stay in UK because he does not want to be made to shave off his beard'

Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk

Huge queues of passengers at St Pancras International station in London

Eurostar passengers warned not to travel as line hit by severe delays and cancellations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News