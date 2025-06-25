Prison guard reveals what 'dishevelled' Lucy Letby is like behind bars

The guard, Dave, was assigned on "constant watch" over Letby after she was remanded to Styals Prison. Picture: Alamy / Social Media

By Rose Morelli

The guard, known only as Dave, spoke on Shaun Attwood’s true crime podcast about the night he was tasked with watching over Letby in custody.

The guard said he had been offered some overtime at Styal Prison in Cheshire, and was not told until the last minute who he’d be watching over.

He says Letby, 35, was brought into Styal that night on remand fresh from court, and he was tasked with keeping “constant watch” over her.

Describing her “dishevelled” demeanour, the guard described his surprise at seeing her.

He said she was a “very strange character”.

The prison guard described Letby as "dishevelled" and "drained". Picture: Alamy

“I turned up, sat down on the segregation and the first thing that sort of hit me, you see her in all these photographs, this normal looking blonde woman, and I was surprised at how sort of dishevelled she looked,” he said on the podcast.

“She didn’t have blonde hair, brown hair, she just looked sort of drained.”

"It was nighttime, I think she might have asked me what time it was at one point. There might have been a few words exchanged, not much.”

Letby was only held at Styals Prison for a few days, before being moved to HMP Bronzefield, where they house some of Britain’s most dangerous female killers.

HMP Bronzeworth houses Sian Hedges, who killed her 18-month-old son with her boyfriend Jack Benham.

Also at Bronzeworth is Beinash Batool, who killed her 10-year-old stepdaughter with her husband Urfan Sharif.

Letby, from Hereford, is currently serving 15 consecutive whole-life orders after being convicted of killing seven babies and attempting to kill seven others.

Letby pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but was handed her sentence in Manchester Crown Court in August 2023.

The murders and attempted murders took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016.

Cheshire Constabulary is still reviewing the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at Countess of Chester during Letby’s time as a nurse.