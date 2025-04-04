Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail. Picture: Social Media / Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A prison nurse has been suspended over claims she had a 'fling' with a convicted killer currently serving his sentence in England's worst jail.

Stephanie Adair, 27, has been temporarily suspended from working in prisons by the the Nursing and Midwifery Council over the claims she had an inappropriate relationship with convicted drug dealer and killer Jahki Crosdale, 27.

The nurse was placed under investigation in November last year after she was accused of forming the romantic relationship with Crosdale at HMP Wandsworth.

Adair, who is said to deny the allegations, was reportedly caught after Crosdale listed Ms Adair’s address on his court documents.

It remains unclear whether Ms Adair was aware Crosdale had listed her as a contact.

Crosdale, now 27, was jailed in 2015 after being found guilty of manslaughter through provocation.

Adair, who allegedly denies the allegations, must now notify any employer of the order following the alleged tryst while she worked as a contractor at the south London jail. Picture: Social Media

Aged just 17, he stabbed Charlie Burns, 19, to death in east London before being convicted at the Old Bailey.

In 2018, police detained him with £2,000 in class A drugs - including heroin and cocaine - during a trip from London to Aberdeen.

He was later sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him, which included the supply of class A drugs.

The nurse reportedly struck up has also been banned from working in young offenders’ institutes and "any other establishment where an individual is serving a sentence imposed by a criminal court" as part of the order.

Crosdale, now 27, was jailed in 2015 after being found guilty of manslaughter through provocation. Picture: Handout

The nurse must now also notify any employer of the order following the alleged tryst while she worked as a contractor at the south London jail.

It's the latest in a string of shock relationships to emerge between prison guards and inmates.

Last month a female prison officer was suspended from her job at a London jail over claims of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Prison officer Katerina Tatus has been suspended after another staff member submitted an intelligence report, according to The Sun.

She has been accused of “having an affair and being too close to a prisoner.”

A source told the newspaper that if the accusations were true she had “ruined her career”.

The suspension is said to have “sent shockwaves around the jail” in Hounslow in west London because Ms Tatus was popular with staff and inmates.