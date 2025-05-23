Prison officer accused of having flings with two inmates at the same time to face trial in October

Isabelle Dale, 23, allegedly had relationships with two inmates between September 2021 and December 2022. Picture: Social media

By Will Conroy

A prison officer accused of having sexual relationships with two inmates will face a trial in October.

Isabelle Dale, 23, allegedly had relationships with convicted robber Shahid Sharif, 33, and Conor Money, 28, between September 2021 and December 2022.

Money was serving nine years for killing his best friend in a car crash while escaping police at 147 mph.

Dale is also accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into HMP Swaleside in Kent - the high security jail where Sharif was serving his sentence.

The 23-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

In both counts, she is accused of having “an inappropriate sexual relationship with a service prisoner”.

Dale appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. Picture: PA

She is also charged with conspiring with Sharif and others to “bring, throw or convey” drugs into Swaleside.

Sharif, who was on a video-link from HMP Manchester, is also charged with possessing a mobile phone in his cell.

Dale’s alleged accomplice Lilea Sallis has also been charged with helping smuggle the drugs into the jail for Sharif.

Dale, of Portsmouth, was bailed on Friday ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 June at the same court.

Judge Justin Cole set a trial date for 21 October 2025 to last between two and three weeks.

Sallis was also bailed for a plea and trial preparation at the same court in two weeks time.

Money is not facing charges for his alleged relationship with Dale.

Dale describes herself as a "seasoned Prison Officer with 2 years of experience". She has a degree in Criminology and Law from City of Portsmouth College.