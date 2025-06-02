Prison officer had phone sex with inmate then sent 900 messages to his mum

2 June 2025, 10:11

Gibson admitted misconduct over an illicit relationship with an inmate
Gibson admitted misconduct over an illicit relationship with an inmate

By Asher McShane

A prison officer who pursued a relationship with an inmate faces being locked up herself after admitting misconduct.

Megann Gibson struck up the illicit relationship with an inmate at HMP Wealstun in West Yorkshire.

Gibson, 26, engaged in sexual communications with the prisoner while working at the prison, let the inmate into restricted areas of the site and visited him at his resettlement accommodation.

She also sent his mother more than 900 messages.

Gibson will be sentenced in August after admitting possession of cannabis and misconduct in a public office.

She was released on unconditional bail but was warned that her offence was a ‘serious matter’.

She will be sentenced in August
She will be sentenced in August

The judge warned her: "You may well be serving a prison sentence."

Gibson's defence counsel said she was in the process of being diagnosed with various mental health issues and potentially had PTSD from a previous relationship.

Last month, a female prison officer was jailed after she was caught entering a cupboard with an inmate and swapping love letters with him behind bars.

Morgan Farr Varney, 24, was caught engaging in an illicit relationship with a prisoner at HMP Lindholme near Doncaster.

She was sentenced to ten months in prison after she admitted to police that she had "proper fell in love" with the convict, before admitting she had "f****ed her life up".

