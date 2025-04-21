Prison officers call for use of electric stun guns

21 April 2025, 09:48

The Taser Stun Gun Demonstration
The Taser Stun Gun Demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Prison officers are calling on the Justice Secretary to allow the use of electric stun guns in the UK's most dangerous jails.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Fairhurst, national chairman of the Prison Officers' Association (POA), said they will make the demand when they meet with Shabana Mahmood on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after guards at HMP Frankland in County Durham were attacked with hot oil and homemade weapons by Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi.

Manchester bomber Hashem Abedi
Manchester bomber Hashem Abedi. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Read More: Prisons service reviews protective gear for guards after Manchester bomb plotter attack

Read More: Manchester Arena terrorist returned to Belmarsh after attack on prison guards - and given spork to eat with

"When we face life-threatening situations, we no longer have tactical options," Mr Fairhurst said officers needed more options if extendable batons and synthetic pepper spray fail to deal with a situation.

"We want specially trained staff on site who respond to incidents with the ability to deploy Taser to neutralise that threat.

The Prison Service said it will investigate whether frontline staff should be given protective body armour following Abedi's attack earlier this month when four officers were injured.

The Ministry of Justice has pledged to carry out a review following the incident also suspended access to kitchens in separation units in prisons, where the attack is believed to have taken place in Frankland.

Ms Mahmood said: "It is clear there are further questions to answer, and more that must be done.

"This will look into how this was able to happen, and what we must do to better protect our prison officers in the future.

"This review will look specifically at this attack, but also more widely at how separation centres are run."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase

Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase
A view of the sign for Aston Wood Golf Club in Birmingham, where a van being chased by West Midlands Police crashed on Friday morning. A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after the incident. Picture date: Friday April 11, 2025.

Six men arrested following woman's death after being hit by van on golf course during police chase
Police found the body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi following the arrest of two individuals - one of whom was charged with murder.

Police find body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi - as man charged with her murder

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1.

Personal trainer who caused A1 police crash 'drove to work two days later' despite having no license
The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars

Personal trainer on 'first date' admits dangerous driving in A1 crash with five police cars

More UK News

See more More UK News

BAE Systems is looking to produce more explosives in the UK.

Britain to ramp up weapons production to end reliance on US and France

Britain's energy supply is becoming more homegrown.

Increase in renewables has made UK energy supply 'more British', study finds

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'
Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze
Trans rights protestors deface Millicent Fawcett statue as thousands take to streets following Supreme Court ruling

Police launch investigation after seven statues damaged during London trans rights protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News