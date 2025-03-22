Breaking News

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

A prisoner who broke out of a van on its way to court while on the motorway near Preston has been arrested after four days on the run.

Jamie Cooper, 33, was stopped by officers in Blackburn in a car which had travelled from Bolton.

He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

Lancashire Police said in a statement posted on Facebook said: "Over the last few days we had asked for your help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

"At 8.54am on Wednesday March 19, it was reported to us that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

"To update you, Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

General view of Lancaster Magistrates Court, Lancaster. Picture: Alamy

"He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated."

It marks an end to Cooper's successful four-day streak of avoiding police.

t's believed cooper 'faked a medical emergency' in order to get the van to pull over on the busy stretch of motorway before overpowering guards and making his escape.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman confirmed that no officers or members of the public were injured during the escape.

CCTV footage showed the fugitive making his way through various towns and areas in northern England.

In one clip, seen by the BBC, he could be seen running across a field next to a road and looking over his shoulder.

The 33-year-old has links to Blackpool and Bolton, police said.

Members of the public had been urged not to approach the escaped prisoner. .

'Anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but is asked to call 999 immediately. Other information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19,' Lancashire Police said in a previous statement.