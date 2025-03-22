Breaking News

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

22 March 2025, 16:34 | Updated: 22 March 2025, 16:44

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

A prisoner who broke out of a van on its way to court while on the motorway near Preston has been arrested after four days on the run.

Jamie Cooper, 33, was stopped by officers in Blackburn in a car which had travelled from Bolton.

He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

Lancashire Police said in a statement posted on Facebook said: "Over the last few days we had asked for your help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

"At 8.54am on Wednesday March 19, it was reported to us that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

"To update you, Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

Read more: Two men sentenced after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' to 'boost stamina'

Read more: Manhunt underway with public urged 'do not approach' after prisoner 'faked medical emergency' to escape police van

General view of Lancaster Magistrates Court, Lancaster.
General view of Lancaster Magistrates Court, Lancaster. Picture: Alamy

"He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated."

It marks an end to Cooper's successful four-day streak of avoiding police.

t's believed cooper 'faked a medical emergency' in order to get the van to pull over on the busy stretch of motorway before overpowering guards and making his escape.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman confirmed that no officers or members of the public were injured during the escape.

CCTV footage showed the fugitive making his way through various towns and areas in northern England.

In one clip, seen by the BBC, he could be seen running across a field next to a road and looking over his shoulder.

The 33-year-old has links to Blackpool and Bolton, police said.

Members of the public had been urged not to approach the escaped prisoner. .

'Anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but is asked to call 999 immediately. Other information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19,' Lancashire Police said in a previous statement.

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed
Belfast, United Kingdom, 30 01 2024, Police cordon following an aggravated burglary in the Essex Grove area of Belfast Credit: HeadlineX/Alamy

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 40s dies in Clacton

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence
M

Man who took bomb, knives and firearm into hospital and planned to kill 'as many nurses as possible' jailed
Three boys have been charged with rape

Three boys aged 13-15 charged with raping girl in joint attack in Rochdale

Karla Dodds, 25, has now been jailed for 12 years

Drunk barmaid sobbed 'who's dead?' after killing friend in car crash while carrying six passengers in hatchback

Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.

Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays
Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as National Grid 'deeply sorry' amid warnings of more delays after day of travel chaos
Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Residents still not allowed home after explosive chemicals found in Sussex property with major incident declared

