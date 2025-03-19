Manhunt underway with public told 'do not approach' after prisoner breaks out of court-bound van on motorway

19 March 2025, 20:23 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 21:15

P
Jamie Cooper, 33, is on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

A criminal is on the run after breaking out of a prison van that was on a motorway as it headed to court on Wednesday, police said.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the vehicle, which was carrying prisoners to Lancaster Magistrates' Court, on the M55 near junction two by Catforth, Preston, Lancashire Police said.

Police received a report of the escape at about 8.54am on Wednesday, the force said.

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Lancashire Police said: "We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

"Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their inquiries.

"If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about."

Cooper has links to Blackpool and Bolton, the force added.

Police have said anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.

