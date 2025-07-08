Prisons struggling under 'overwhelming' drug smuggling

8 July 2025, 01:54

Security fencing, razor wire and CCTV cameras around the perimeter of a UK prison.
Security fencing, razor wire and CCTV cameras around the perimeter of a UK prison. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Criminal gangs are using drones to drop packages of up to 10 kilograms of drugs into prisons where the overwhelming amount of drugs is destabilising jails, a watchdog chief has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A “menu of drugs” is available in prisons where work to rehabilitate criminals is being prevented, as many inmates are in their cells for 22 hours a day “high on drugs, watching daytime TV”, new reports have found.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor revealed that “frightening” blades including a zombie knife were also suspected of being brought into prison by a drone, as he unveiled his annual report into prisons.

Mr Taylor previously warned that drones dropping drugs at high-security jails HMP Manchester and HMP Long Lartin was a “threat to national security”, and he repeated calls on Tuesday for the threat to be taken seriously “at the highest levels of Government”.

He further told reporters that a theoretical possibility of the risk of a prisoner being carried out by a drone was “concerning” as technology is moving fast.

Read more: Drugs epidemic making jails 'impossible to run' as seizures by prison officers reach record levels

Read more: Married paramedic jailed for secretly giving lover drug to abort their child

Drones are being used to deliver drug packages to prisons.
Drones are being used to deliver drug packages to prisons. Picture: Alamy

The watchdog chief said: “There is a level of risk that’s posed by drones that I think is different from what we’ve seen in the past, and both with stuff coming in and ultimately the potential for something even more serious to happen.

“What I’d like to see is that the prison service really get a grip of this issue and and we’d like to see the Government, security services coming together, using technology, using intelligence, so that this risk doesn’t materialise.”

The annual report highlighted concerns that criminal gangs are often using sophisticated drones to target jails and sell contraband to bored and vulnerable inmates.

Mr Taylor said that drones can smuggle in contraband more quickly and accurately than through corrupt prison staff or visits, as they can use location app what3words to deliver “directly to an individual cell”.

The report detailed that 39% of respondents to prisoner surveys said it was easy to get drugs in prison, and inspectors regularly visited prisons where the recorded rate of positive random drug tests was more than 30%.

It said in many jails there were “seemingly uncontrollable levels of criminality” that often inexperienced staff were unable to contain.

It also found it “unsurprising” that national rates of violence increased last year, making the chance of rehabilitation unlikely.

Prisoners are said to be in their cells for 22 hours a day “high on drugs, watching daytime TV”.
Prisoners are said to be in their cells for 22 hours a day “high on drugs, watching daytime TV”. Picture: Alamy

Last month, the Independent Monitoring Board’s annual report on prisons found violence remained “excessively high”, which was driven by overcrowding, inadequate mental health support and a surge in drug use.

Of weapons, Mr Taylor said: “I have been in prisons where they showed inspectors some pretty frightening-looking knives that have got in, which they suspect have got in as a result of drones.”

The discovery of the zombie knife was after the period covered in the annual report.

The watchdog boss said in the report: “This is a threat that needs to be taken seriously at the highest levels of Government.

"Only when drugs are kept out, and prisoners are involved in genuinely purposeful activity that will help them to get work and resettle successfully on release, can we expect to see prisons rehabilitate rather than just contain the men and women they hold.”

Mr Taylor’s report also found overcrowding and lack of activity caused frustration among prisoners which fuelled the demand for drugs, with many spending most of the day in cramped shared cells with broken furniture and vermin.

Overcrowding also meant there were not enough places for every prisoner to take part in work or education while in custody, but even when there were spaces available inspectors found underused workshops because of staff shortages.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has attacked three prison guards with hot cooking oil, the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has said. Issue date: Saturday April 12, 2025.
HMP Frankland. Picture: Alamy

Purposeful activity was the worst performing assessment category by inspectors, with 28 out of 38 adult prisons visited deemed to be “poor” or “not sufficiently good” in this area.

The findings, reviewed from April 2024 to March 2025, come as ministers grapple with overcrowding and high-profile security incidents in jails.

Ministers have also vowed to create 14,000 new prison places by 2031 and have accepted recommendations from the independent sentencing review to curb overcrowding in the long term.

Responding to the prison watchdog’s annual report, Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “This report is a checklist for all the reasons the Government must prioritise reducing prison numbers, urgently.

"Sentencing reform is essential, and sensible steps to reduce the prison population would save lives, protect staff, and help more people to move on from crime.”

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust, also said the report paints a sadly familiar picture of a prison system in deep crisis, which is not just a prison problem but a “public safety issue”.

“Prisons should be places of rehabilitation, not warehouses of despair,” she said.

Responding to the report, prisons minister Lord James Timpson said ministers are improving prisons so they “cut crime, not create better criminals”.

“This report shows the scale of the crisis we inherited and the unacceptable pressures faced by our hardworking staff – with prisons dangerously full, rife with drugs and violence,” he said.

“We’re also investing £40 million to bolster security, alongside stepping up cooperation with police to combat drones and stop the contraband which fuels violence behind bars."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The Reverend Christopher Brain leaving Sheffield Crown Court, South Yorkshire.

Former priest in church cult 'trapped woman in controlling relationship' and forced her to massage him, court hears
Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kamar Williams who has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father after being caught at Notting Hill Carnival.

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend’s father to death a month before arrest at Notting Hill Carnival found guilty of murder
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad are charged in relation to an altercation with police officers at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two

Moment brothers 'assault three cops' in Manchester Airport brawl shown to jury as bodycam footage played in court
Erin Patterson was found guilty of triple murder after serving a deadly beef wellington laced with toxic mushroom

Mushroom murderer 'given job in prison kitchen' and made inmate sick after ‘tampering with food'
Stephen Doohan

Married paramedic jailed for secretly giving lover drug to abort their child

The first photos of the poison beef wellington lunch cooked by Erin Patterson, right, that killed three people have emerged.

First photos of toxic beef wellington that killed three revealed as Australian woman found guilty of murder

More UK News

See more More UK News

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 lost their lives in the attacks which rocked the entire UK

Southport inquiry to begin into 'one of the most horrific crimes in our country’s history'

Traffic on the M60 near Manchester

Long-running road and rail projects to go ahead after year-long pause

Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden

Probe into Captain Tom Foundation has not impacted trust in charities, claims watchdog

Bella Culley

Thai police dispute Bella Culley’s drug torture claims as new CCTV footage released

A road in North Finchley London with Edwardian houses.

London landlord hit with £75,000 fine for illegal Airbnb activity

A woman holding a microphone

Government to ban ‘appalling’ NDAs in cases of harassment and discrimination

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News