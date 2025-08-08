Private teacher jailed for sex assaults targeting young muslim girls he tutored

8 August 2025, 15:43

Umair Iqbal preyed on youngsters over a ten-year period while tutoring his victims in maths and to learn the Quran
Umair Iqbal preyed on youngsters over a ten-year period while tutoring his victims in maths and to learn the Quran. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Ella Bennett

A private teacher who sexually assaulted five children who he tutored has been jailed for 11 years.

Umair Iqbal, 38, preyed on youngsters, aged between eight and 18, over a 10-year period while tutoring his victims in maths and to learn the Koran.

He regularly attended the homes of the young women and girls to conduct scheduled lessons.

Iqbal, from Cheetham Hill, Manchester, must serve three years on licence after his release and is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining orders for his victims and their families.

He was sentenced on Thursday at Manchester Crown Court following a four-week trial last month when he was convicted by a jury of 29 out of 30 counts of sexual assault.

Police first launched inquiries in October 2020 when a 15-year-old victim came forward, after years of believing the abuse was her own fault.

A subsequent investigation revealed four more victims, including one girl who had been abused from the age of eight.

Detective Constable Alex Dodd, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “All five victims were young Muslim girls from good families, abused by a person in a position of trust and silenced through fear of getting in trouble or being blamed for the abuse.

“Iqbal befriended families and used the good reputation of a community to hide behind his sordid sexual agenda.

“Securing justice for these victims is a positive outcome for Rochdale’s complex safeguarding team.

“The multi-agency work we do in Rochdale is a collaborative force for good.

“It involves GMP officers, children’s services, youth workers, social workers, health professionals, housing officers and public protection services, all working together to investigate child sexual exploitation (CSE), safeguard victims, uncover the truth and bring offenders to justice.

“I would like to recognise and thank all five victims and their families for their determination during the lengthy investigation and four-week trial, which was a distressing process for them.

“We encourage anyone who feels they may have been subjected to Mr Iqbal’s behaviour to come forward and report it on 101 quoting Operation Ganister.”

