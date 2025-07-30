Pub where police caused 'more damage than the burglars' after breaking in with battering ram receives £288 bill

30 July 2025, 11:37

Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'
Police use 'battering ram' to access burgled pub but cops 'caused more damage than burglars'. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

A pub that accused the police of 'causing more damage than burglars' after Met officers allegedly used a 'battering ram' in response to a suspected break-in have complained about an invoice of nearly £300.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five officers responded to the potential burglary after spotting the smashed window, which was inset into the front door of Stanley's of Streatham, a gastro pub in south London.

But instead of reaching for the handle located inches away, the five officers instead opted to use a battering ram to enter the building.

Rapid Secure LTD, which works in partnership with police forces to perform emergency repairs following break-ins, has now sent a £288 invoice to the pub, documents show.

"No response from the police at all so far however I have just received this for boarding the window up….@SteveReedMP please help," the pub wrote after posting an image of the bill on X.

Read more: Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’

Read more: Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

It comes after the pub posted CCTV footage of the incident to social media last week.

"So this is just insane!!!" the pub wrote in the post.

The pub added: "On what planet do you gain entry to a burgled premises with a battering ram @metpolice_uk?

"The footage left many - including the pub, questioning why the officers couldn't have used the door.

"I simply lent through and unlatched the door!!!! Now I need a new door and window," the pub wrote on Instagram.It marks the second break-in in a week, with a similar image of a broken window posted by the pub seven days earlier.

"Same door different window, the little scrotum has done it again so we now need bars on the front windows. The police know who he is too," wrote the pub in another social media post.

Hours later, the boozer added footage of the suspect attempting to break-in to their social media page.

Responding to the footage, one social media user wrote: "I guess they did this in training. Shame 5 of them didn’t think to reach through and unlock?!"

Another user was seen to write: "Common sense is seriously lacking these days".

A third wrote: These people should get locked for much longer than they do when they catch them!"

LBC has approached the Metropolitan Police for comment.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Brendan McMillan, 27, was stabbed to death along with his father at the family’s office near London Bridge

Pictured: Rugby star, 27, stabbed to death alongside property developer father in knife attack at London office
A street with houses on both sides

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old was stabbed in Newham
x

US 'hitwoman' accused of failed murder plot against Birmingham shop owner says evidence is 'terrible coincidence'
Ronan Hughes, a haulage boss who admitted the manslaughter of 39 people who were found in the back of a lorry.

People smuggler responsible for deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry gets extra jail time for not paying compensation
A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.

Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition
A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured.

XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe

More UK News

See more More UK News

The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years.

Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years

Waitrose supermarket.

Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns
British brothers have drowned while swimming on holiday in Spain.

Tragedy as two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown in front of their father while swimming off Spanish beach
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Fans to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham procession

Former gang member argues bad parents are to blame for knife crime

Knife crime ‘surges by nearly 60% in London - with only one in 20 muggings solved’

A woman wearing a blue shit smiles

Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News