Over 20 officers smash in Quaker meeting house door to arrest protesters plotting to 'shut down London'

The Quaker meeting house was raided. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Over 20 officers broke down the door of a Quaker meeting house to arrest a group of disruptive activists who they said were plotting to "shut down" London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The police made six arrests at a welcome talk held at the Westminster Meeting House at around 7.30pm on Thursday, Youth Demand said.

The protest group, previously known for targeting Keir Starmer's house, said they were holding a "welcome meeting" at the Quaker facility.

Quakers are well known for their pacifism and support for non-violent protest - and said the police action was unprecedented.

Paul Parker, recording clerk for Quakers in Britain, told the Times: "No-one has been arrested in a Quaker meeting house in living memory.

Read more: Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

Read more: More than 1,000 arrested as protests continue to sweep Istanbul after Erdogan rival detained on corruption charges

London, UK. 25 March 2025. Pro Palestine Youth Demand activists block the entrance to UCL Engineering department to denounce UCL ties to Israel. Picture: Alamy

"This aggressive violation of our place of worship and the forceful removal of young people holding a protest group meeting clearly shows what happens when a society criminalises protest.

"Freedom of speech, assembly, and fair trials are an essential part of free public debate which underpins democracy."

Those arrested were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, police said.

Youth Demand said the meeting was "an opportunity to share plans for non-violent civil resistance actions" due to take place in April.

The group claimed a number of houses were also raided on Thursday and Friday as part of the operation.

Youth Demand stage protest outside Keir Starmer's home

In a statement, Quakers in Britain said: "Quakers support the right to nonviolent public protest, acting themselves from a deep moral imperative to stand up against injustice and for our planet.

"Many have taken nonviolent direct action over the centuries from the abolition of slavery to women's suffrage and prison reform."

Youth Demand, which describes itself as a "new youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide", began carrying out acts of civil disobedience last year.

Its demands of the Government include stopping all trade with Israel and raising money from "the super rich and fossil fuel elite" to pay damages for the effects of fossil fuel burning.

Previous demonstrations by Youth Demand included three people hanging a banner and laying rows of children's shoes outside Sir Keir Starmer's home in April last year, following which three people in their 20s were handed suspended prison sentences.

Signage outside the Quaker Meeting House, St Martins Lane, London, WC2, England, U.K. Picture: Alamy

More of the group's members were arrested last July after they announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.

The police said: “Youth Demand has stated an intention to ‘shut down’ London over the [coming] month. While we absolutely recognise the importance of the right to protest, we have a responsibility to intervene to prevent activity that crosses the line from protest into serious disruption and other criminality.

“On Thursday, officers raided a Youth Demand planning meeting at an address in Westminster where those in attendance were plotting their April action.”