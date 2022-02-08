Three more teenagers arrested over murder of boy, 16, days before Christmas

Ramarni Crosby, 16, was killed in Stratton Road, Gloucester. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary/ Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester, just days before Christmas.

Ramarni, known as Marni, was fatally stabbed on December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

The 16-year-old, who was from the Frampton on Severn area and had a "heart of gold", suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, six people have been charged with his death.

On Tuesday, Gloucestershire Police arrested a further three teenage boys on suspicion of murder, and they are currently being held in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: "We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward."

The new arrests come the day after Ramarni was laid to rest at Gloucester Cathedral, with hundreds attending his service.

In a statement issued by police, Ramarni's family said: "We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni's life was taken.

"We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

"His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost."

Ramarni's uncle, Danny Davis, has been fundraising and campaigning to raise awareness of knife crime following the tragedy.