Human remains found in search for woman murdered by husband 12 years ago

Rania Alayed was murdered in 2013 by her husband, who was jailed for life the following year
Rania Alayed was murdered in 2013 by her husband, who was jailed for life the following year. Picture: Police handout

Human remains have been found by police investigating the murder of a woman in 2013, whose body was never found.

Rania was murdered in 2013 by her husband Ahmed al Khatib who was jailed for life the following year with a minimum of 20 years imprisonment.

Multiple searches have taken place in the years since, with the discovery made yesterday by the A19 in Thirsk in North Yorkshire following new information.

"While no official identification has taken place, we strongly suspect the remains are that of Rania," Greater Manchester Police said.

Rania's family have been informed of the development.

A scene is in place and is to remain for the coming days as further work is carried out by specialist officers.

Rania
Rania's body was never recovered and multiple searches have taken place in the years since she vanished. Picture: GMP

'Surreal surprise'

Rania’s son, Yazan, speaking on behalf of their family, said: “The discovery of my mother’s remains more than a decade onwards has come as a surreal surprise to me and my family.

“At last, being able to provide a final resting place is all we have wanted for the last 11 years, to have the ability to lay down a few flowers for my mother is more than I can ask for from this world.”

rania alayed
After receiving new information, officers found buried human remains by the A19 in Thirsk. Picture: Alamy

'Utterly horrific'

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “More than a decade after her murder, we now strongly believe we have located Rania’s body and are finally able to provide closure to her family, who we know have endured so much pain and grief over the years.

“Rania’s family have always been kept informed following our searches over the last few years, and we are providing them updates as we get them following this most recent development.

“Her murder was utterly horrific and not knowing where her body is has inflicted further pain to all those who knew her.

" hope that we are now able to finally reunite her with her family, where she belongs, so that they can give her a proper resting place.”

Ahmed Al-Khatib was jailed for her muder xx years ago
Ahmed al Khatib, from Gorton in Greater Manchester, was jailed for his wife's murder in 2014. Picture: GMP

