Rapist hotel worker who crept into women's rooms to lick and grope feet jailed for 13 years

By Kit Heren

A London hotel worker who raped a woman and sexually assaulted three more has been jailed for 13 years.

Ahmed Fahmy, 46, was sent to prison on Wednesday after being convicted last year of four sexual offences while working in hotels across the capital.

Police are now appealing for more potential victims to come forward, as Fahmy worked in many hotels in London across several years.

Fahmy's crimes first came to light in January 2024, after he raped a woman who was staying at the hotel where he worked in Barnet, north London, and sexually assaulted another.

The woman had become separated from her two friends on a night out, and had lost her hotel key. After she came back to the hotel, Fahmy coerced her into sharing his room and raped her.

Ahmed Fahmy. Picture: Met Police

Three members of the same group also lost their room key on the same night. They paid Fahmy for a new room, but one woke up to find him licking her feet.

Police launched an investigation and linked Fahmy to two other non-recent sexual assaults, which centred on Fahmy touching women’s feet without consent.

These assaults took place in a hotel near London City Airport and at a residential property in Wembley.

Officers believe Fahmy may have assaulted more women and is appealing for any potential victims to come forward.

They said he also worked at hotels on West Heath Drive in Barnet, Royal Victoria Dock in E16, Alliance Close in Wembley, South Way in Wembley, Bridge in Marlow.

Detective Constable James Gomm, who led the investigation, said: “Fahmy used manipulation to abuse his position as a hotel worker and get close to his victims. He demonstrated a clear pattern of offending and abuse.

“I would also like to commend the victim-survivors who have shared their experience to date for the bravery they have shown throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.

“We believe there may be other victims and I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services."