Could this 'revenge plot' be the 'real reason' two men felled beloved Sycamore Gap tree in act of 'mindless thuggery'?

Graham has been accused of cutting the tree down for 'revenge.'. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The true reason two groundworkers felled Britain’s most famous tree may have finally been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, both denied two counts each of causing criminal damage to the beloved Sycamore Gap tree, valued at £620,000, which stood beside Hadrian’s Wall until it was felled in September 2023.

The pair were found guilty after the jury in the trial of the two former friends was sent out to deliberate for a second day.

Now, it can be revealed that the felling of the iconic tree may have been part of an elaborate revenge plot masterminded by Graham after he was forced out of his home.

Read more: 'It's just a tree': Sycamore Gap defendant claims he couldn't understand huge outcry after it was felled

Read more: Sycamore Gap accused tells jurors friend 'confessed' to cutting down 'most famous tree in world'

The removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

Locals in the area believe the groundworker set his sights on the tree in a twisted attempt at payback after he failed to get planning permission to build a ramshackle home near the Sycamore Gap.

Graham had purchased a small plot of land near the iconic tree and the village Kirkandrews-on-Eden in 2015, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Following his purchase, he began erecting a series of buildings, even gaining planning permission for a stable block, horse shelter and storage units.

But he received complaints from locals after moving a caravan onto the site, which he said was used as an office for his business DM Graham Groundworks.

According to neighbours, he continued to build on the land, turning it into what they described as a “shanty town.”

One told the Telegraph Graham had “completely destroyed the look and peace of this area” and used “harsh words” when confronted.

According to the Sun, Graham failed to seek planning permission for the group of ramshackle buildings.

These same locals now believe Graham hatched his ill-fated plan as an act of revenge against his disgruntled neighbours.

“It's what everyone around here was saying and it makes perfect sense,' one told the Sun.

“He considered that caravan his permanent home and had asked the council to legally recognise that.

The Sycamore Gap Tree. Picture: Alamy

“When they refused the only way it could ever have ended for him was being evicted.

“He's a tree surgeon, he cuts trees down all the time – what better way, in his eyes, for him to take revenge?”

The men drove for 40 minutes from the Carlisle area during Storm Agnes and cut down the tree in the pitch black, with one of them filming the destruction on a phone, the prosecutors added.

They then took a wedge from the tree as a trophy which has never been recovered, the court heard.

The tree also damaged the Roman wall when it crashed down on to it.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said felling the tree had caused sadness and anger up and down the country.

He added that the two defendants “must have thought that this was going to be a bit of a laugh”.

Footage shows chainsaw allegedly used to cut down Sycamore Gap tree

"They soon realised the public reaction was one of outrage “and that far from being the big men they thought they were, everyone else thought that they were rather pathetic”, Mr Wright said.

He added: “Owning up to this arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery would make them public enemy number one. And neither of them has got the courage to do that.”

The prosecution had previously described the technique the two men used shows "a determined, deliberate approach to the felling”.

It was described as a “moronic mission”which saw them film what they were doing on Graham’s mobile phone.

Carruthers claimed he was staying at home in his caravan with his partner and their newborn baby.

Graham claimed he was at his home that night and while he accepted his Range Rover was driven to the car park nearest to Sycamore Gap and his phone was used to film the tree being felled, he said his co-accused took both.

In his closing speech, Chris Knox, for Graham, said the defendants had fallen out “spectacularly”.He said Graham was accused of being “stroppy” when answering the prosecution’s questions.

“Does that make him the Sycamore Gap tree murderer?” Mr Knox asked the jury.“Or does it mean exactly what he said in his interviews with the police – he has been dropped in this?”

Andrew Gurney, defending Carruthers, said Graham had “named Adam Carruthers because he needs a scapegoat”.

He said Carruthers was in the dock “not because he was found at the scene… but because of Daniel Graham’s mobile phone and the words of one man – Daniel Graham, who, having found himself in the dock, has reached desperately for a lifeline and tried to throw Adam Carruthers under the bus to save his own skin”.

Mr Gurney said: “Adam Carruthers was not creeping about a national park in the dead of night.

“He was at home with his partner.”