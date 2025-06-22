Man, 53, arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder of woman missing for over a month

Reanne Coulson, from Warwickshire, disappeared over a month ago
Reanne Coulson, from Warwickshire, disappeared over a month ago. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a 34-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month.

Reanne Coulson, from Warwickshire, was last seen in Coventry when she was captured on CCTV at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street on 21 May 2025 at around 9.46pm.

West Midlands Police said Reanne’s birthday was on 17 June but she failed to make contact with her family which they said is very out of character.

The man - who is known to Reanne - remains in police custody, the force confirmed.

Reanne was last seen at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street, Coventry
Reanne was last seen at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street, Coventry. Picture: Google

'Get in touch'

Detective Inspector Nigel Box from Force CID said: “We are urging anyone who might have seen Reanne since 21 May to get in touch.

“Reanne’s family are being supported by specialist officers and continue to be updated on the investigation.

"We have set up a specialist website for anyone with information to submit.

"If you have any information, even if you feel it is insignificant, please get in touch. It could make a difference.”

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given.

Reanne is known to have previously travelled around Coventry, Atherstone and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

