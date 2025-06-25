Police working ‘round the clock’ to trace missing woman Reanne Coulson - as two men arrested

Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank . Picture: West Midlands Police

By Danielle Desouza

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as the investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Coventry continues.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen at a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry at roughly 9.46pm on May 21.

West Midlands Police said a second man has been arrested as part of an investigation into her disappearance.

The man, 42, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Another man, 53, was previously arrested in connection with her disappearance and later released on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation is moving very quickly and this second arrest is a significant development.

"But it’s still really important that we hear from anyone who has information about her movements or her whereabouts to get in touch. Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

On Monday, Reanne's family said she had been a sex worker, with her twin sister Kirsten Coulsen saying: "Her life has not been easy for the last few years and we as a family are aware that she lived a chaotic lifestyle."

She added: "Please, if you know anything of what she was doing that day or who she was with that will help, we are worried sick and need your help finding her."

Anyone with information or leads on the case is advised to ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or send West Midlands Police a message via their website.