Attempted murder arrest after woman and baby pulled from canal

5 May 2025, 14:15 | Updated: 5 May 2025, 14:37

The woman and baby were pulled from Regent's Canal in Treaty Street, north London
The woman and baby were pulled from Regent's Canal in Treaty Street, north London. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

An attempted murder arrest has been made after a woman and a baby were pulled from a canal in London by members of the public.

Police were called to Treaty Street near King's Cross station just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Met confirmed both had become unwell after consuming an unknown substance.

They were taken to hospital and though their conditions continue to be assessed, they are not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Enquiries are ongoing into what happened and a scene remains in place.

Police were called to Treaty Street, Islington
Police were called to Treaty Street, Islington. Picture: Google

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a woman and baby in Regent’s Canal, off Treaty Street, N1 at 12:57hrs on Saturday, 3 May.

"They were both taken out of the water by members of the public.

"When police arrived both the baby and woman had become unwell after consuming an unknown substance.

"They were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and though their conditions continue to be assessed, they are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing and a scene remains in place.”

"A 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

