Horrifying moment gunman who fatally shot boy, 15, opens fire in broad daylight near busy London play park

Gunman shoots 15-year-old Rene Graham in the chest before chasing and firing at a second victim

By Flaminia Luck

This is the horrifying moment a masked gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy opened fire near a busy children's play park in west London - as police renew their appeal for information over his murder.

Rene Graham sadly died after being shot in the chest at a music festival with around 200 people present.

He died at the scene in Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove, on July 21 2024 at around 7.20pm.

CCTV footage shows the suspec walking calmly towards the busy park before entering via the children's pay area and shooting Rene.

The suspect then chases another victim down the street and tries to shoot at him.

A £20,000 reward has been offered to solve his murder over a year on and detectives have released CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

Metropolitan Police detectives have urged witnesses to come forward, saying they believe there are people in the local community "sitting on the name of the person responsible".

A man in his 20s has been interviewed under caution in relation to the murder.

Rene Graham was shot dead near a busy children's park in west London. Picture: MPS

'Busy park'

DCI Foxwell added: “The person responsible for Rene’s murder opened fire in a busy park where dozens of people, including very young children, were enjoying themselves.

“Officers have appealed to the local community on multiple occasions – we believe there are people sitting on the name of the person responsible.

“This person, who was willing to take the life of Rene and risk the lives of others, remains in your community. Now is the time to get in touch with us to give Rene’s family the peace they deserve.

“Our thoughts, remain as ever, with them.”Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for Rene’s murder.

CCTV footage shows the gunman chasing a second victim with a gun. Picture: MPS

'Murdered'

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said: "Rene, was very sadly murdered last year in broad daylight with over two hundred people present.

“The significant and lasting impact on his family, friends, and the local community, cannot be underestimated and our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones.

“We believe someone who either witnessed the incident or knows of someone who was there on the day, will have information.

"No matter how insignificant they think it could be, it could help bring those responsible to justice.

"You can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously – we won’t ask for your name and are unable to identify your telephone number or IP address if you are reporting online.

“We don’t record calls, so once you have contacted our Charity there is no further involvement.

"Your information is passed anonymously on to the Police with no questions asked.

"Please do the right thing to find justice for Rene, who was only 15 years-old at the time of his death.

"Your information could make a real difference, and you may be eligible for a reward."