Teenagers arrested in overnight raids targeting railway robbers

Six teenagers connected to dozens of violent robberies on the London rail network were arrested in overnight raids. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Six teenagers connected to dozens of violent robberies on the London rail network were arrested in overnight raids in July.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were each arrested on suspicion of multiple linked counts of robbery, attempted robbery, and theft on the network in London over the last 12 months.

All six have been bailed until October.

60 officers from British Transport Police attended four addresses in east London at 3am on July 16 to catch them.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 72 per cent of known robbery offenders were aged 18 or under, and many of them had committed several robberies within the same year.

More than 100 offenders were responsible for two or more robberies within the same year.

Chief Inspector Nick Brandon said: "The public's safety is our number one priority, and we work tirelessly throughout the year and around the clock to keep the travelling public safe.

"The ages of the offenders is extremely concerning, and we hope that seeing other kids face the consequences of their actions will turn some would-be robbers away from a life of criminality.

"We have one offender who, in the last policing year, is linked to 19 separate robbery offences. This is why we encourage every victim of robbery, or those who have seen a robbery take place, to report it to us."

Days after this operation, officers conducted a week of action to target serial robbery offenders across London which saw 13 teenagers arrested over four days.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, theft, and possession of an offensive weapon.

"Every report we receive can help to direct our patrols to where they are most needed to keep the public safe, so if you need us talk to a member of staff or an officer, or text us on 61016.

"Our message is clear; if you commit a robbery on the railway network and seek to profit at the detriment of others, we will do everything in our power to secure justice for the victims."