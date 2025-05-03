Horror as car ploughs into child and three others, with woman airlifted to hospital amid fears for her life

The scene of one of the collisions in Rochdale. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A child and three adults have been injured after being hit by a car in Rochdale, in two separate crashes.

A woman was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Whitworth Road and three pedestrians, including a child, were injured in Woodgate Avenue, around two miles away.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted murder and is being detained in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

"This afternoon at around 2.30pm, emergency services responded to reports of road traffic collisions involving a car and pedestrians at two locations in Rochdale - Woodgate Avenue and Whitworth Road," a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said.

Woodgate Avenue, where the other collision was. Picture: Google Maps

"On Woodgate Avenue, three people were injured, including a child.

"All suffered minor injuries, none of which are life-threatening or life-changing, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"On Whitworth Road, one woman was injured and airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries."

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Rochdale today.

"Our officers are supporting the victims and their families at this time."

He added that police "believe this to be an isolated incident" but additional police resources will remain in the local area.

He added: "We are working tirelessly to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of our community.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts."