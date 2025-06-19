Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'

Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK. Picture: Greater Manchester Police/PA

By Asher McShane

Pakistan will not take back the ringleaders of the Rochdale child grooming scandal after they renounced their citizenship and tore up their passports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two of Britain’s worst grooming gang offenders, Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, remain in Britain despite losing appeals against deportation in 2018.

But the men have frustrated deportation efforts by exploiting the courts and citizenship rules, the Telegraph reports.

The Home Office won a court of appeal ruling to deport them and a third member of the gang, Abdul Aziz in 2018, after stripping them of British citizenship.

However Rauf and Khan renounced their Pakistani citizenship to thwart their deportation, with Aziz tearing up his passport before the 2018 ruling.

Read more: Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit 33C amid warnings of 'a rise in deaths'

Read more: Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved

The government was forced to let him stay because he could not be made stateless under international law.

Pakistan officials told The Telegraph it would be “extremely difficult” to take back such dangerous criminals and that there was “no basis to accept them” if they had renounced their citizenship.

Ministers are now engaged in high-level talks with the Pakistani government to persuade them to drop their block on having the men returned to Pakistan.

A Pakistan government source said it was conveyed in the talks “that the UK must provide a justification for why Pakistan should accept criminals deemed dangerous to humanity, especially when they are not Pakistani citizens”.

If they had renounced their citizenship, “Pakistan has no basis to accept them,” said the source.

However, interior ministry officials said: “If the UK engages in negotiations with Pakistan on this matter, progress could be made.”

Pakistani officials are understood to want the country’s national airline to be removed from the UK safety list so it could resume flights to the UK.

While direct PIA flights to the UK were suspended, deportation was “not feasible”, a source said.

A Home Office spokesman said it would do “everything in our power” to deport foreign nationals who commit “heinous” crimes in the UK.

The Department for Transport confirmed it was still considering an application by Pakistan for its national airline to be removed from the UK safety list so it could fly to the UK.